It was a sad occasion on Saturday, August 31, 2019 as Davido performed at Ivorian DJ Arafat's funeral, which held at the 35,000-capacity Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

During the funeral, Davido was given a rare moment to honour his friend. He performed hits like 'FIA,' 'Skelewu' and 'Naughty' his 2014 collaboration with DJ Arafat. But as he performed, he had to be guarded as fans swarmed and mauled him.

Nonetheless, for a moment and as he performed 'FIA,' the sad faces became lit and mourning heads briefly found happiness. Other acts who performed at the event include Fally Ipupa, Serge Beynaud and Sidiki Diabate.

You can watch a video of Davido's performance below;

DJ Arafat, who is also a rapper unfortunately passed away at the age of 33 in a motorbike crash earlier in the month of August 2019.

After the news of his passing became public, Nigerian superstar, Davido took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts to reveal his sadness.