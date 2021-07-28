On July 27, 2021, Nigerian superstar and DMW boss, Davido marked his 20th entry on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart with his 'Shopping Spree.'
Davido makes his 20th entry on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart with 'Shopping Spree'
Of the 20 songs, nine are Davido's songs like 'Fall,' 'IF,' 'Blow My Mind,' 'Risky,' 'FIA,' 'FEM,' 'Holy Ground,' 'Shopping Spree' and 'Wonder Woman.'
'Shopping Spree,' which recently got a video alongside Chris Brown and Young Thug was released on Davido's third album and fourth body of work, A Better Time. The song tracks the expensive promises of a suitor to a woman.
'One Ticket' is also a song he co-owns with Kizz Daniel, which has also appeared on the chart.
You can watch a video for 'Shopping Spree' below;
