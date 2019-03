Davido lost out to Taylor Swift in the Favorite Global Music Star category at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Following a successful 2018, Davido, who had been nominated alongside the likes of BlackPink from Asia, Troye Sivan from Australia/New Zealand, Europe's David Guetta, Taylor Swift from North America, J Balvin from Latin America and UK's HRVY was however unable to add another gong to his packed cabinet.

The award which was hosted by DJ Khaled honored major names in the entertainment industry in the categories of music, movies, TV and more.

See Full List of Winners at Kid's Choice Awards 2019

Favorite Music Group

The Chainsmokers

Fall Out Boy

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5 -- WINNER

Migos

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Male Artist

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Drake

Justin Timberlake

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes -- WINNER

Favorite Female Artist

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Ariana Grande -- WINNER

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favorite Song

"Delicate" (Taylor Swift)

"In My Blood" (Shawn Mendes)

"In My Feelings" (Drake)

"Natural" (Imagine Dragons)

"Thank U, Next" (Ariana Grande) -- WINNER

"Youngblood" (5 Seconds of Summer)

Favorite Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish -- WINNER

Cardi B

Dan + Shay

Juice WRLD

Kane Brown

Post Malone

Favorite Collaboration

"Girls Like You" (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)

"Happier" (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)

"I Like It" (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)

"Meant to Be" (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)

"No Brainer" (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo) -- WINNER

"SICKO MODE" (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)

Favorite Social Music Star

Baby Ariel

Chloe x Halle

Jack & Jack

JoJo Siwa -- WINNER

Max & Harvey

Why Don't We

Favorite Global Music Star

Africa: Davido

Asia: BLACKPINK

Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan

Europe: David Guetta

North America: Taylor Swift -- WINNER

Latin America: J Balvin

United Kingdom: HRVY

Favorite Movie

Aquaman

Avengers: Infinity War -- WINNER

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

The Kissing Booth

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Favorite Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)

Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I've Loved Before) -- WINNER

Favorite Movie Actress

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)

Joey King (Shelly "Elle" Evans, The Kissing Booth) -- WINNER

Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther)

Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean's 8)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Superhero

Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War) -- WINNER

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) -- WINNER

Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)

Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)

Emilia Clarke (Qi'ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)

Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Animated Movie

The Grinch

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Incredibles 2 -- WINNER

Peter Rabbit

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie

Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) -- WINNER

Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)

Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)

James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)

Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie

Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)

Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) -- WINNER

Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)

Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)

Favorite Funny TV Show

The Big Bang Theory

BUNK'D

Fuller House -- WINNER

Henry Danger

Modern Family

Raven's Home

Favorite TV Drama

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Flash

Riverdale -- WINNER

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Favorite Reality Show

America's Got Talent -- WINNER

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors

Double Dare

The Voice

Favorite TV Host

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games) -- WINNER

Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)

Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)

Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)

Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)

Tyra Banks (America's Got Talent)

Favorite TV Judges

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America's Got Talent) -- WINNER

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)

Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (Dancing With the Stars)

Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)

Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)

Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)

Favorite Cartoon

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

The Loud House

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

SpongeBob SquarePants -- WINNER

Teen Titans Go!

Favorite Male TV Star

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger) -- WINNER

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)

Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK'D)

Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)

Favorite Female TV Star

Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover) -- WINNER

Favorite Social Star

David Dobrik -- WINNER

Emma Chamberlain

Guava Juice

Lilly Singh

Miranda Sings

Ryan Toys Review

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2019 -- WINNER

LEGO® The Incredibles

Marvel's Spider-Man

Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate

Super Mario Party™

Favorite Gamer

DanTDM

Jacksepticeye

Markiplier

Ninja

Popular MMOs

SSSniperWolf​​ -- WINNER

Favorite South African Star

Kagiso Rabada

AKA - WINNER

Somizi Mhlongo

Nomzamo Mbatha

Siya Kolisi