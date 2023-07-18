ADVERTISEMENT
Davido, Asake, Flavour, KCee, Zlatan join star studded line up for D'General Bitters

Adeayo Adebiyi

Welcome to the world of Crafts Methods, a top notch FMCG Company in Nigeria.

D'General is an exquisite alcoholic bitter drink for discerning people that crave for a healthy lifestyle.

D'General Bitters is made from the highest quality ingredients, ensuring that each bottle delivers an unrivaled burst of flavor and taste experience. The citrus extracts are derived from the finest, sun-ripened fruits, capturing their essence and vibrant taste.

Complementing these tangy notes are honey and carefully selected herbal extracts, which add a delightful and friendly layer of bitterness that makes it smooth and exciting to drink.

Denrele Edun & Kate Henshaw at D' General Bitters launch
What sets D'General Bitters apart from other competing bitters in the market is not only its remarkable superior taste and abundant natural endowment but also the dedication to maintaining the utmost hygiene standards throughout the production process with regular quality check at different stages of production.

D' General Bitters launch
Every step, from ingredient selection to extraction, blending, and bottling, takes place in the Craft Method’s state-of-the-art facility that adheres to the strictest quality control measures.

The team at D'General Bitters believes that the true essence of nature's finest ingredients can only be captured in a clean and controlled environment.

Seyi Vibez & Soso Soberekon at the D'General Bitters launch
With this commitment to excellence, customers can trust that each bottle of D'General Bitters is a testament to the company's unwavering pursuit of perfection.

"D'General Bitters represents a new standard in the world of bitters. We have poured our passion for quality, natural ingredients, and precision craftsmanship into every bottle. Our aim is to elevate the drinking experience for both professionals and consumers, providing them with a product that embodies the essence of nature and healthy living."

Apart from enjoying D'General Bitters straight, its versatility extends to cocktails and beyond. Its unique flavor profile can elevate a wide range of culinary creations, including desserts, marinades, and sauces, allowing chefs and home cooks to explore new dimensions of taste.

D'General Bitters is now available for you maximum enjoyment with friends. Follow us on our social media pages for more information.

Twitter: DGeneralBitters

Instagram: DGeneralBitters

