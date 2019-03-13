Davido has been announced to perform at the 20th Anniversary celebration of The Root's classic album, ''Things Fall Apart.''

The Nigerian pop star whose mission after successfully conquering the continent is to break through the doors of the American market is getting the recognition and positioning that he seeks as he will be joining the likes of The Joe Budden Podcast, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, H.E.R and more in Philadelphia for the 2019 Roots Picnic on June 1, 2019.

The one-day festival will be held at The Mann at Fairmount Park and will feature Grammy Award winners, The Roots, headlining with the 20th-anniversary performance of their classic album Things Fall Apart.

This announcement was made on Tuesday, March 12th by the organizers of the event with Davido also sharing it on his Instagram page.

Things Fall Apart (also referred to as When Things Fall Apart) is the fourth studio album by the American hip hop band, The Roots and it was released on February 23, 1999.

The album gave the band its first mainstream success becoming their first record to sell over 500,000 copies. Both critically and commercially acclaimed, 'Things Fall Apart' won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in 2000 while also nominated for the Best Rap Album.