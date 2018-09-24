Davido has taken to politics just like a number of musicians

news

Music as an artform is a very powerful tool, one that can influence the thoughts and influence of its listeners and one that is constantly used as a vehicle by politicians to win their way into the hearts of the electorates.

2019 is around the corner and as artists begin to pick sides once again this election period, it is important we ask ourselves, are they representing a generation of people who form the greater percentage of their listeners? do they really care about us or is this just about them?

Pop star, Davido is trending once again, he has actually been the talk of social media all weekend, and this time it is not for releasing one fire record or shutting down arenas , but rather because of his most vocal support for his uncle and gubernatorial candidate in the Osun elections that held on the weekend of Saturday, September 22nd, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who reportedly holds a slim lead ahead of the re-run elections now scheduled for Thursday, September 27th.

Many have praised the 'Davido influence' as a potential 'game-changer' in getting the people more involved in politics, as the dancing senator's name may be the one on the ballot paper, but it is Davido that is been widely celebrated as the star attraction in delivering the votes.

Leading to the day of the elections, Davido had cut short his tour of the United States returning home to join in the campaign train with pictures of a large turnout in rallies at Iwo, Ilesa and Osogbo well splashed across social media, as the locals gathered to catch a first sighting of the man whose music they have danced to non-stop over the past couple of years.

The election day proper was another moment probably never witnessed or dared before by any pop artist. Fully understanding the weight of his over 4M followers on Twitter and an extra 7.5M on Instagram, even though the majority have no direct connection or influence on Osun state or even eligible to vote there.

Davido deployed his social media numbers as a watchdog on the electoral body, INEC, which some claim worked quite well, especially with the controversy that surrounded votes, particularly, in Aiyedadde Local Government of the State.

This is not just about Davido

Now, this is not the first time Nigerian artists have found themselves stepping into the muddy waters of our politics and as the country prepares for probably one of the most crucial elections in its history [Yeah, they say this every other time], artists will again line up behind their preferred candidates, which when it backfires, will these musicians stand for the people and speak against the person they supported?

Let's go back four years ago when the elections in Lagos State was upon us and a rather unknown in Akinwunmi Ambode was the man chosen by the leading party in the state to take over from Babatunde Fashola. Just as Lagosians began to ask questions, our screens and timelines got flooded with jingles, videos, tweets and 'Ted Talks' from our favourite artists who declared their allegiance to the man.

Indeed according to Olamide, MI Abaga, Banky W, Ice Prince, Flavour, Dammy Krane and Yemi Alade, ''Ambo na the way, Ambo na for change''... three years down the line, the state has arguably regressed in many ways and with the Governor curiously losing the support of his 'godfather' and facing the test of his life at the party's upcoming primaries , not one of the artists who assured the public that he was the man, have come out to 'criticize' him or even lend support to him.

There is a long tradition of artists who have towed this route and many of them have been burnt, when the legendary 2face Idibia attempted to hold a protest rally in 2017, Nigerians were quick to remind him of his past political associations and amidst alleged threat to peace, the rally ended up being cancelled.

When the likes of Sir Shina Peters joined in the 'One Million Man March' rally for the late dictator, General Sani Abacha in 1998, he was declared unwelcomed across many states, such that it took him appealing and 'prostrating' at events many years after before his 'sins' were eventually forgiven.

There have been those who have pushed the need for change through their music, but none like the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti , one of the greats, whose legacies continue to live on, not only because of the music or his creation of the Afrobeat genre, but because of how he consistently used his music to fight oppression in the country.

Fela was a relentless thorn in the flesh of the political elites, his music was a rallying cry, voicing out the pains of Nigerians and putting his life on the life for what he believed in. Fela was politically active, but he clearly defined the side of the divide he was representing.

The things Fela sang about have however not changed many years after, there is still bad governance, corruption, killing and poverty remains the order of the day in the country, the statistics are damning and Nigerians are fast losing hope, but instead of this to inspire more 'Felas', musicians are instead seeing the benefit of aligning themselves with politicians who provide a gateway to being closer to the corridors of power and getting to perform at state banquets when their candidate wins.

Smarter politicians who understand that music cannot thrive in an unstable or crisis-ridden economy have chosen the path of instigating action, encouraging people to register to vote and put their PVC to use, instead of endorsing or denouncing any party or candidate.

It is understandable that a number of artists will choose who to support and not every one has to be into 'political music', but it is also important to understand that a popular musician holds a strong influence in colouring the thoughts of the voters, especially in a country where the literacy level is quite low.

The effect of musicians and their preferences especially in the social media age is quite undeniable and artists have the responsibility to at all times reflect the true state of the people and current issues, taking a stand to make the state a better place for all those who buy their music, attend their shows and have in one way or the other contributed to them attaining the superstar status that they presently hold.

The best way for musicians to get involved in politics is through the music, no one is saying you should be as radical as a Fela or lead an ''Occupy Nigeria'' rally to Ketu, just be a decent human being, who raise meaningful awareness and seek for a more ideal state through their lyrics and messages.

In the coming days, more will come to us seeking our votes, assuring us that they have not been paid and are fully convinced on the candidate, but we need to ask ourselves, whose side really are they on, personal interest or national interest?

Music and politics do mix, but when they do, the greater priority should always prevail and that is music being a catalyst for positive change.