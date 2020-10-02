On September 31, 2020, Nigerian singer, Peruzzi released the tracklist for his 17-track sophomore album, 'Rum and Boogie.'

The album, a follow-up to Huncho Vibez Vol. 1 will feature Davido, Fireboy, Patoranking, Phyno, Wande Coal, Tiwa Savage, Dremo and more will feature on the album. Rum and Boogie is also a play on R&B.

On September 6, 2020, Nigerian singer, Peruzzi took to his Instagram page [@peruzzi_vibes] to post a picture of him and his DMW boss, Davido backing the camera on the opposite sides of a pool table.

With Davido wearing a Kwame Nkrumah shirt, Peruzzi wrote that, "Couple Days To Our Albums. Zero Pressure." You might remember that Davido announced his third studio album, A Better Time on May 1, 2020. The album is set to feature acts like Nicki Minaj, Tiwa Savage and more.

On May 20, 2020, Pulse Nigeria chatted with Peruzzi's management and gathered that the singer was set to release a new album. At the time, the date of release was slated to be September 4, 2020.

It was also revealed that work is still ongoing on what would Peruzzi's fourth body of work in just two years.

In 2018, Peruzzi released his debut EP, Heartwork. He followed it up with Huncho Vibez Vol. I in 2019 and then 3 EP in the first quarter of 2020. In the early hours of May 20, 2020, Peruzzi also tweeted that he was in the studio with Olamide.

Davido's and Peruzzi's albums will be one of many albums that are set to drop in September 2020. Other artists who are set to release albums between now and the end of the year include Mayorkun, Joeboy, Niniola, Teni, Cracker Mallo, Pheelz and so forth.