Artist: Davido

Song Title: FEM

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: A Better Time

Date of release: September 10, 2020

Label: DMW/Sony

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: In his first single of 2020, Davido delivers a very pungent song titled, 'FEM.' In Yoruba, 'FEM' is an onomatopoeia for 'Shut up.' The song also marks the return of Davido to social media as he gears up for his third studio album, A Better Time.

A few weeks ago, Davido shot a video for the song and footage from the shoot leaked onto social media. At the time, people thought the song was going to be titled, 'Para.' 'Para' also marks the return of Davido to social media after he initially left on June 3, 2020.

'FEM' is built on a sound that Davido has been riding on since he met Peruzzi. While the song isn't necessarily as catchy as some of Davido's best singles, the star power of Davido as well as shots fired at Burna Boy will carry the song.

You can listen to the song below;