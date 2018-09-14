Pulse.ng logo
Davido features on Odunsi's new single Divine

New Music Odunsi - 'Divine' Ft. Davido

Listen to Davido put his life on the line on 'Divine' by Odunsi.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Odunsi features Davido on 'Divine' (Twitter/Odunsi)

Odunsi The Engine teams up with Davido on his latest single, 'Divine'.

The blond headed alternative artist is finally out with his much anticipated song, 'Divine' which features DMW boss, Davido.

Ever since it was first hinted that there was a Davido and Odunsi collaboration, the internet has been buzzing in anticipation of what the song from arguably the biggest name of the continent at the moment and the one who is widely touted by superstars like M.I Abaga and Runtown as the next best thing would offer.

'Divine' is a RnB joint, that carries vibrant romantic lyrics backed by a bouncy afro feel.

The song is produced by Harry with additional production from Davido.

LISTEN HERE

