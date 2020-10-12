On October 12, 2020, Nigerian artists, Davido, D'Banj and Oxlade became the key focus of the celebrity-led EndSARS protests. Davido met with Frank Mba, Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force.

The DMW boss was assisted by D'Banj, his sister, Sharon, Ubi Franklin, Korede Bello, Segalink, Asa Asika and his Lawyer. What really stuck out to Nigerians was that D'Banj was joining an anti-police brutality movement after he allegedly used members of the Nigerian police force to intimidate Seyitan Babatayo earlier in the year.

Davido also drew the ire of Nigerians for what they perceived to be unnecessary diplomacy.

Bizzle Osikoya has since tweeted that Oxlade is alive and well. Osikoya is one of the reasons why Oxlade was being managed by The Plug, the company he co-founded with Asa Asika.