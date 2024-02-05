Davido congratulates Tyla after her historic Grammy win
Davido congratulates Tyla after her historic Grammy win at the 66th Grammy Award.
On February 4, 2024, at the 66th Grammy Award held in Los Angeles, Tyla picked up the Best African Music Performance award for 'Water' as she fended off competition from the Nigerian contingent of Davido, Burna Boy, Asake & Olamide, and Ayra Starr.
Davido took to his X page to congratulate the South African singer who had the commercially biggest song in the category with 'Water' which peaked at NO. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.
"Congratulations on your win @Tyllaaaaaaa! Big One for Africa! Keep soaring," Davido posted after his hit single 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys failed to win the category.
It wasn't a great night for the Nigerian contingent as Davido lost all his three nominations while Burna Boy lost all four with no Nigerian picking up an award despite having 10 nominations between them.
