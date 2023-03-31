Davido confirms upcoming video for 'Feel' which costs ₦100 million

Davido made the revelation in an interview with Beat FM which has rebranded to 'TIMELESS FM' in honour of Davido, a rebranding that will run for 2 days.

In the interview, Davido said he has shot a video for one of the songs on the album and it cost 100 million naira. The video was shot by ace videographer TG Omori who is known for his big budget cuts.

A confidential source disclosed to Pulse that the video in question is 'Feel' which is the second track on the album.

According to Davido, the video shoot lasted 5 days and it has a storyline. He also stated that he was proud of the result as the heavy budget was obvious in the output.