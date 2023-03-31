The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido confirms upcoming video for 'Feel' which costs ₦100 million

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Davido has revealed he has shot a music video with TG Omori which costs 100 million naira.

Davido
Davido

Recommended articles

Davido made the revelation in an interview with Beat FM which has rebranded to 'TIMELESS FM' in honour of Davido, a rebranding that will run for 2 days.

In the interview, Davido said he has shot a video for one of the songs on the album and it cost 100 million naira. The video was shot by ace videographer TG Omori who is known for his big budget cuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

A confidential source disclosed to Pulse that the video in question is 'Feel' which is the second track on the album.

According to Davido, the video shoot lasted 5 days and it has a storyline. He also stated that he was proud of the result as the heavy budget was obvious in the output.

The music video is expected to drop in the coming weeks and fans will be eager to see the result of Nigeria's most expensive music video.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido confirms upcoming video for 'Feel' which costs ₦100 million

Davido confirms upcoming video for 'Feel' which costs ₦100 million

Shatta Wale returns with new commanding album 'MAALI'

Shatta Wale returns with new commanding album 'MAALI'

Basketmouth set to retire from professional comedy in 5 years

Basketmouth set to retire from professional comedy in 5 years

Davido's 'Timeless' becomes highest charting African project on US Apple Music Album Chart

Davido's 'Timeless' becomes highest charting African project on US Apple Music Album Chart

Davido's 'Timeless' tops album charts in 17 countries hours after release

Davido's 'Timeless' tops album charts in 17 countries hours after release

Yul Edochie urges Lagos police to investigate son's death

Yul Edochie urges Lagos police to investigate son's death

Jada Pollock criticised for promoting Wizkid album on eve of Davido's release

Jada Pollock criticised for promoting Wizkid album on eve of Davido's release

Street-pop maestro Oritsefemi returns with new single 'Gbefunmi'

Street-pop maestro Oritsefemi returns with new single 'Gbefunmi'

Stonebwoy drops new single 'Faraway' ahead of upcoming album

Stonebwoy drops new single 'Faraway' ahead of upcoming album

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy Chinwo

Mercy Chinwo threatens Obidiz with ₦2 billion lawsuit for using her name in a song

Morravey, Logos Olori

Davido signs 2 new artists to DMW

Davido

Davido drops tracklist for upcoming album 'Timeless'

A Timeless Night With Davido

Davido announces shows in Lagos, London, and New York for upcoming album 'Timeless'