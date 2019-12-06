On December 4, 2019, a video of Cardi B dancing to Davido's fall went viral online. The only difference was that the version of 'Fall' she danced to featured a verse from the rapper herself. She was singing.

Online, a lot of Nigerians doubted the authenticity of the song and claimed it was a cover. However, in the early hours of December 6, 2019, Davido released confirmed that it was actually a song that was never released.

Via his Twitter page, Davido replied a fan that, "Not a cover we recorded this last feb... just never dropped." A fan had posted a video of Cardi B's dance session to the song with the caption, "She really shocked me with the @iam_Davido cover she did in the plane."

Cardi B is set to perform at Eko Hotels and Suites on Saturday, December 7, 2019.