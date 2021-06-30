RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido collaborates with Konshens on new single, 'BOOM BANG'

Davido is one of the most influential artists in Africa, a global superstar known for making some of afrobeats’ most wide-reaching and immediately identifiable tracks, such as “Fall,” “If” and 2020’s “Fem.”

Jamaica meets Nigeria as dancehall superstar Konshens and afrobeats icon Davido connect on the new summer banger “Boom Bang,” out now on all DSPs. Ricky Blaze and Jonny Blaze co-produced the track, which premiered via Rolling Stone, and is set to appear on Konshens’ forthcoming album, Red Reign.

Complex today premiered the “Boom Bang”video, which was directed by Jamaican dancehall star Demarco in Atlanta. “We couldn't do Jamaica, we couldn't do Nigeria, so we met at the crossroads,” Konshens says of Atlanta, a major hub for both the Jamaican and Nigerian diaspora. “There is no storyline to the video, it’s just a fun vibe and that’s what we want going into the summer. The past year has been way too serious, so we’re trying to loosen things up now.”

He can also be heard on the freshly released F9: The Furious Saga soundtrack, on the track "Real" alongside Justin Quiles and Dalex. Davido is one of the most influential artists in Africa, a global superstar known for making some of afrobeats' most wide-reaching and immediately identifiable tracks, such as "Fall," "If" and 2020's "Fem."

“Boom Bang” follows the Spice and Rvssian collab “Pay For It” and the introspective “Can’t Stay Sober” as Konshens rolls out Red Reign, anticipated for release later this year through Ineffable Records. The album marks Konshens’ first release through the label arm of the multi-faceted Oakland-based music company Ineffable Music Group.

