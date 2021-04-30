RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido, CKay, Mayorkun, Joeboy, Oxlade, Idowest, Zlatan and more imitate 'El Classico' in new video for, 'La La'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

'FEM' is built on a sound that Davido has been riding on since he met Peruzzi.

Davido and Ckay in new video for 'La La.' (DMW)

Artist: Davido featuring Ckay

Recommended articles

Song Title: La La

Genre: Afro-pop, Amapiano

Album: A Better Time

Date of release: April 29, 2021

Label: DMW/Sony

Producer: TBD

Video Director: Dammy Twitch

Details/Takeaway: The song was an instant fan-favourite from Davido's sophomore album, A Better Time. This star-studded video features DMW-affiliates Mayorkun, Idowest, Zlatan, Asa Asika, Peruzzi and more.

The love story plays out as a situation of starstruck fan, whom Davido's character is attracted to. If that's not Alvaro Morata's story, I don't know what is.

Davido is the captain of '30 BG' while Ckay is the captain of 'Boyfriend FC,' which includes Joeboy, Oxlade and more.

We move.

It becomes Davido's first video since 'The Best' featuring Mayorkun.

You can watch the video below;

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

A video has emerged which shows Baba Ijesha admitting he molested a minor

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece

Identical twins who share the same boyfriend say “this is how it works for us” (photos)

Actress Princess Shyngle attempts suicide for the 2nd time in 3 years