Artist: Davido featuring Ckay
Davido, CKay, Mayorkun, Joeboy, Oxlade, Idowest, Zlatan and more imitate 'El Classico' in new video for, 'La La'
'FEM' is built on a sound that Davido has been riding on since he met Peruzzi.
Song Title: La La
Genre: Afro-pop, Amapiano
Album: A Better Time
Date of release: April 29, 2021
Label: DMW/Sony
Producer: TBD
Video Director: Dammy Twitch
Details/Takeaway: The song was an instant fan-favourite from Davido's sophomore album, A Better Time. This star-studded video features DMW-affiliates Mayorkun, Idowest, Zlatan, Asa Asika, Peruzzi and more.
The love story plays out as a situation of starstruck fan, whom Davido's character is attracted to. If that's not Alvaro Morata's story, I don't know what is.
Davido is the captain of '30 BG' while Ckay is the captain of 'Boyfriend FC,' which includes Joeboy, Oxlade and more.
We move.
It becomes Davido's first video since 'The Best' featuring Mayorkun.
You can watch the video below;
