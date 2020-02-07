On February 6, 2020, a video of Nigerian superstar, Davido appearing on Nick Cannon's 'Wild N' Out' surfaced and went viral on Twitter. In it, Davido was seen performing a song with other guests on the show.

It was an indication that Davido would appear on the show for the second time under one year. The first time he appeared on the ketch comedy show, it was in April 2019. At the time, Davido also appeared on n Comedy Central Roast, South Africa where he seen roasting Pearl Thusi and rapper, AKA.

Wild n’ Out which holds in in Davido’s childhood state of Atlanta, Georgia is hosted by actor, comedian and rapper, Nick Cannon.