Davido has announced that he would be collaborating with rapper, Vector in a new single titled, 'Comfort.'

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. The song is produced by Vstik and Mr Eff.

The release date has not been announced but we bet it is going to be a banger. Vector recently got into a feud with fellow rapper, M.I and the two went all out on themselves as they released diss tracks.

Vector dropped his own diss track titled, 'Tetracycling' which was later followed by M.I's responds in 'The Viper.'