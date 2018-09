news

Davido and Peruzzi team up with Deekay on the new single, 'Hangover.'

Ghanaian singer Deekay who is affiliated to Davido's DMW returns to the music scene with his latest record which features his boss Davido alongside label mate, Peruzzi.

'Hangover' has the full Ghanaian vibe as Davido also professes love in the local language.

The song was produced by Fresh VDM.