Davido and Peruzzi join Fiokee on this new love anthem, 'Dumebi.'

The talented guitarist and producer, Fiokee enlists DMW duo of Davido and Peruzzi who have formed a tag team on recent releases on his latest record, 'Dumebi.'

'Dumebi' is a catchy love song that sees the fast rising Peruzzi open with his infectious verse while Davido follows in his usual melodious manner.

The song was produced by ace DMW’s in-house music producer Fresh VDM and was mixed and mastered by Swaps.