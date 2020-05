Artist: Skip Marley featuring Davido, H.E.R and Oxlade

Song Title: Slow Down (Remix)

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: May 22, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: P2J

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The original song features American singer, H.E.R and another version features Wale.

You can play the song below;