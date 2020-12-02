'The Best' leads this week’s TurnTable Top 50. It also becomes the third No. 1 song off Davido’s 'A Better Time.' It joins “FEM” and “Holy Ground” featuring Nicki Minaj as chart leaders off the album.

The song recorded 35.77 million radio airplay audience impression, rising from 5-1 on radio chart. It also drew 2.06 million equivalent streams to also top the streaming chart. Omah Lay’s 'Godly' debuts at No. 3 - the biggest debut this week.

In the process, Omah Lay joins the trio of Davido, Wizkid and Olamide as artistes with multiple entries in the top 3 in a week (Davido is the only artiste to occupy the entire top 3, a feat he achieved last week).

Let’s rundown this week’s top ten of the TurnTable Top 50.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming, radio airplay and TV airplay in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, November 30.

Olamide’s 'Infinity' featuring Omah Lay rises 5-2 to return to its former peak. It tallied 26.3 million radio airplay audience impression (down 5.39%), drew 2.05 million equivalent streams (down 4.65%) and earned 6.22 million TV airplay audience impression (up 698.5%).

Davido’s former No. 1 'FEM' slides 3-4 while Olamide’s 'Triumphant featuring Bella Shmurda ascends 6-5 after peaking at No. 3 on the chart dated November 16.

Davido’s 'Holy Ground' featuring Nicki Minaj drops to No. 6 after debuting atop the chart last week, while another former No. 1 in Wizkid’s 'Ginger' featuring Burna Boy moves 10-7.

Rounding out this week’s top 10 of the Top 50, Bella Shmurda’s 'Cash App' with Zlatan and Lincoln jumps 13-8 after peaking at No. 7 on the chart dated November 16, Patoranking’s 'Abule' rises 11-9 while Davido’s 'Jowo' backtracks to No. 10 from its No. 4 peak.

All the No. 1s since the launch of Top 50

“Ginger,” Wizkid featuring Burna Boy – chart dated November 9, “FEM,” Davido – chart dated November 16, “Holy Ground,” Davido featuring Nicki Minaj – chart dated November 23 “The Best,” Davido featuring Mayorkun – chart dated November 30

You can check the full TurnTable Top 50 HERE.

All chart news will be available @turntablecharts on both Twitter and Instagram while component charts such as Top Streaming Chart and Top Airplay Chart; and platform-based charts such as the official Top Triller Chart will be updated on Tuesday, November 30, 2020.

The chart has seen four different No. 1s in the first month which is a result of the influx of major studio albums.