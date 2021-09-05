RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido and Adekunle Gold shine in 'suits' in new video for, 'High'

Motolani Alake

The record was produced by Pheelz.

Adekunle Gold featuring Davido - High. (Platoon)

Details/Takeaway: At the root of this Amapiano record is a yearning to simply be fine and great.

It's Gold's follow-up single to the beautiful number, 'Sinner' featuring Lucky Daye.

Artist: Adekunle Gold featuring Davido

Song Title: High

Genre: Amapiano, Afro-House

Album: Afro Pop Vol. 2

Date of release: September 3, 2021

Label: Platoon

Producer: Pheelz

Video Director: TBD

You can listen to the song below;

Adekunle Gold, Davido - High (Official Video)

