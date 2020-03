Date: March 3, 2020

Song Title: 1 Milli

Artist: Davido

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: Seyi

Album: A Good Time

Video Director: DK

Label: DMW/Sony

Details/Takeaway: The morning Davido released A Good Time, '1 Milli' began trending on Twitter NG. The song resonated due to its story of love and marriage. It also coincided with Davido's recent engagement to Chioma Rowland.

In the video, Davido created a mock version of his impending wedding to Chioma Rowland.

You can watch the video below;