In the past week, we have seen lovers declare their love to their partners in the most authentic way. Sometimes, the vulnerability from such declarations is enjoyable to watch.

In honour of this, London based Nigerian Singer/Songwriter, Darlington, has released “Sweet Love” to celebrate the special feeling that some of us have experienced, are experiencing, or will come to experience in our lifetime.

Darlington celebrates the month of Love by debuting new single, 'Sweet Love'

In a sophisticated blend of Afropop, RnB and Soul, the Singer is merging influences from diverse life experiences to signal the emergence of a type of musical talent that appeals to fans of these genres both home and abroad.

“Sweet Love” is a sound with striking lyrics that often reminds us of the beauty of appreciating and acknowledging those we love. It celebrates the unique adventure that is love - whether it is by loving ourselves or as an experience we share with a significant ‘other’.

If your intention is to present a perfect surprise to your loved one, the tune will serve as a perfect backdrop for doing so. If you cannot come up with the right words, also, let Darlington’s “Sweet Love” make your experience special this love season. If you are single and looking for love, music is a hopeful companion and sharing this experience with Darlington can uplift your mood.

Earlier in the year, Darlington expressed his musical prowess by releasing a cover of Michael Jackson’s hit “Human Nature''. Fresh after its success, he explored his creative talent in fashion by posing for the new African fashion collection, released by Cumo London. As 2021 is not far spent, these activities show that Darlington is not slowing down anytime soon and it will be great to keep an eye on what is to come.

Sweet love is available to stream on Apple​ Music, Spotify, YouTube, Boom Play and all major streaming platforms from 26th February 2021. Pre-save by clicking the link below: ​https://ffm.to/j254ao​

