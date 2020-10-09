Artist: Darey

Album Title:

Genre: Afro-pop, Pop, Bashment, Reggae-Fusion, Afro-swing, Afro&B

Date of Release: October 9, 2020

Producers: Pheelz

Album Art:

Length: 7 songs, 21 minutes

Features: 2 - Patoranking and Teni

Singles: 2 - 'Jojo' and 'Jah Guide Me'

Tracklist: TBA

Label: Livespot

Details/Takeaway: After a few years of running his successful outfit, Livespot Entertainment, veteran Nigerian singer and R&B maven returns with something special.

On his Instagram page, he wrote, "After a lot of sweat and sleepless nights in the kitchen cooking some new music, my brand new EP “Way Home” is finally ready! The EP will be released on 9th OCT but you can click the link in bio to pre-save it on Apple Music and get my latest single #Jojo featuring @patorankingfire for free instantly!! Thanks for the love, spread the word!!! Love & Light, Darey."

You can play the EP HERE.