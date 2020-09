Artist: Darey featuring Patoranking

Song Title: JoJo

Genre: Afro-Pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 18, 2020

Label: Livespot

Producer: Pheelz

Video Director: Messai a nd Darey

Details/Takeaway: With a video geared toward the COVID-19 lockdown that started on March 30, 2020, Darey and Patoranking roll out a party anthem as a feel-good element amidst the uncertainties of 2020. And oh, that video is flames... yet again.

You can play the song below;