RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Dancehall maestro Stonebwoy drops new single 'Gidigba (Firm & Strong)'

Ghanaian Dancehall maestro Stonebwoy has released a new single titled 'Gidigba (Firm & Strong)'

Stonebwoy - Gidigba (Firm & Strong)
Stonebwoy - Gidigba (Firm & Strong)

Artist: Stonebwoy

Recommended articles

Song Title: Gigigba (Firm & Strong)

Genre: Dancehall

Date of Release: September 9, 2022

Producer: Ayomide Olaleye

Song Art:

Stonebwoy - Gidigba (Firm & Strong)
Stonebwoy - Gidigba (Firm & Strong) Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Universal Music Ltd

Details/Takeaway: Stonebwoy is an award-winning Dancehall artist who is known famous for his incredible melody and penmanship. His latest single 'Gigigba (Firm & Strong)' is another sensational Dancehall tune that will excite listeners.

STREAM HERE

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DJ Spinall joins DJ Snake, Summer Walker, & Äyanna for new single 'Power (Remember Who You Are'

DJ Spinall joins DJ Snake, Summer Walker, & Äyanna for new single 'Power (Remember Who You Are'

Ghanaian sensation Kidi drops new single 'Champagne'

Ghanaian sensation Kidi drops new single 'Champagne'

Grammy-nominated Afrobeat star Mádé Kuti drops new single 'Stand Tall'

Grammy-nominated Afrobeat star Mádé Kuti drops new single 'Stand Tall'

Street-hop sensation Jaido P drops two new singles, 'Disturb' & 'Pablo Moves'

Street-hop sensation Jaido P drops two new singles, 'Disturb' & 'Pablo Moves'

Young Soul shares new single, 'Summertime'

Young Soul shares new single, 'Summertime'

Dancehall maestro Stonebwoy drops new single 'Gidigba (Firm & Strong)'

Dancehall maestro Stonebwoy drops new single 'Gidigba (Firm & Strong)'

Patoranking Fire & Diamond Platinum join forces for new single 'Kolo Kolo'

Patoranking Fire & Diamond Platinum join forces for new single 'Kolo Kolo'

‘The Crown’ season 6 to reportedly pause filming over Queen Elizabeth’s death

‘The Crown’ season 6 to reportedly pause filming over Queen Elizabeth’s death

Netflix debuts official trailer for Akin Omotoso's 'The Brave Ones'

Netflix debuts official trailer for Akin Omotoso's 'The Brave Ones'

Trending

Wizkid, Patoranking Fire, Ayra Starr, BNXN

Wizkid leads 2022 Headies Award winners: See full list

The Headies

Live updates from 2022 Headies Awards

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy

Burna Boy takes swipe at Wizkid and Davido while replying to a fan

Wizkid (SoundCity)

Wizkid wins 5 awards at 2022 Headies Awards, becomes most decorated artist