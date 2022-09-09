Artist: Stonebwoy
Dancehall maestro Stonebwoy drops new single 'Gidigba (Firm & Strong)'
Ghanaian Dancehall maestro Stonebwoy has released a new single titled 'Gidigba (Firm & Strong)'
Song Title: Gigigba (Firm & Strong)
Genre: Dancehall
Date of Release: September 9, 2022
Producer: Ayomide Olaleye
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Universal Music Ltd
Details/Takeaway: Stonebwoy is an award-winning Dancehall artist who is known famous for his incredible melody and penmanship. His latest single 'Gigigba (Firm & Strong)' is another sensational Dancehall tune that will excite listeners.
