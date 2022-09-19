RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Dammy Krane demands payment from Davido for his contribution on 'Pere'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian artist Dammy Krane has request that Davido pay him for his contribution on his single 'Pere'.

Dammy Krane, Davido
Dammy Krane, Davido

Details: On Monday, 19th September 2022, Dammy Krane took to his Twitter account to demand that Davido pay him for co-writing the hook of his single 'Pere' which features American group Rae Sremmurd and rapper Young Thug.

Recommended articles

In the tweet, Dammy Krane claimed he has reached out over split sheet and outstanding payments but got no response which invariably led to the tweet.

"My Blooda @davido Run the check I don reach out to people over the years based on split sheet & outstanding, No response , we no gats Dey get this convo here," he tweeted.

Another Split Sheet Issue: Recently, the Nigerian music scene was rocked with the bitter dispute between Carter Efe and Berri Tiga over their song 'Machala'. Their failure to enter into an agreement led to a battle of over the ownership.

While the case of Dammy Krane is quite not as complicated, it shows that the business end of his contribution wasn't ironed out.

It's unlikely that the issue over Dammy Krane's contributions will go down the same path as that of Carter and Berri. However, it will be curious to see how it unfolds.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 9)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 9)

Idahams offers interesting fragments of himself in 'Truth, Love & Confessions'

Idahams offers interesting fragments of himself in 'Truth, Love & Confessions'

'I am not getting married, I don't have a fiancee' - BBNaija's Kiddwaya clears air about relationship status

'I am not getting married, I don't have a fiancee' - BBNaija's Kiddwaya clears air about relationship status

Dammy Krane demands payment from Davido for his contribution on 'Pere'

Dammy Krane demands payment from Davido for his contribution on 'Pere'

Smirnoff infiltrates Big Brother Naija

Smirnoff infiltrates Big Brother Naija

Carter Efe vs Berri Tiga: Gains & Losses [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Carter Efe vs Berri Tiga: Gains & Losses [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

'Let no man put asunder' - Yul Edochie says as he parties with 1st wife on her birthday

'Let no man put asunder' - Yul Edochie says as he parties with 1st wife on her birthday

Idowest features Peruzzi, LA.X, and Seyi Vibez in new EP 'Chico Amante'

Idowest features Peruzzi, LA.X, and Seyi Vibez in new EP 'Chico Amante'

Portable teases catchy cover of Asake's hit single 'Organise'

Portable teases catchy cover of Asake's hit single 'Organise'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Asake

Nigeria's Asake makes Apple Music history

Trippie Redd, Portable

American rapper Trippie Redd texts Portable for possible collaboration

AFRIMA 2022 NOMINEES

AFRIMA unveils Nominee List for 2022 edition [See Full Nominee List]

Mr May D, Davido, KDDO, Niniola, Mayorkun

Who did it first?: The battle over the importation of Amapiano