Dammy Krane demands payment from Davido for his contribution on 'Pere'

In the tweet, Dammy Krane claimed he has reached out over split sheet and outstanding payments but got no response which invariably led to the tweet.

"My Blooda @davido Run the check I don reach out to people over the years based on split sheet & outstanding, No response , we no gats Dey get this convo here," he tweeted.

Another Split Sheet Issue: Recently, the Nigerian music scene was rocked with the bitter dispute between Carter Efe and Berri Tiga over their song 'Machala'. Their failure to enter into an agreement led to a battle of over the ownership.

While the case of Dammy Krane is quite not as complicated, it shows that the business end of his contribution wasn't ironed out.