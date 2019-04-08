Daddy Freeze says its nobody's business if he charges fees from artists

The veteran On-Air personality made this known via his Instagram page on Sunday, April 7, 2019, while reacting to an allegation that he collected 100k to play an artist's song on air. In his defense, he said he has never charged anyone money to play their songs on air, rather he collects fees for artiste consultancy.

"‪I owe nobody an answer, but I’ll give you one nonetheless. I have 23 years of radio experience if I choose to charge a fee (which I should), hows that anybody’s business? I preach the gospel for free, everything else I charge for, in full, upfront. ‪By the way, I don’t charge for radio AirPlay, but for artiste consultancy (a bracket under which I can file literally anything I wish). Before you come for OAPs is your song nice? Does it make sense? Would it add value to my show? A minute of my time is in six figures, why shouldn’t it be‬? ~FRZ," he wrote.

Over the last few years, a number of artists have called out some On-Air personalities for collecting money from them to have their songs played on air.

OAP who has come out to deny this allegation is IK Osagioduwa who said he has never collected money from any artist.

In a post shared on Wednesday night, May 30, 2018, the Rhythm FM OAP, addressed the problem that has eaten deep into the structures of the Nigerian music industry, stating that he has never received money from any artist to play their song in all his years on radio.

In his words, ''In my entire radio career, I have never asked for money to play any artiste's song on radio. I think It's wrong... I am just saying this to encourage you to not do it anymore''.

This is not the first time that Ik Osakioduwa has added his voice to controversial issues, and his recent comments come at a time when Payola has once again been highlighted in a recent interview by pop star Davido.