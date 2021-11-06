With a smooth and sensual approach to composition, D1wav releases a brand new Afrobeats single which he titles “Less &More.” The single, which drops on November 5th, 2021, shows
D1wav Releases Brand New Afrobeats Single “Less & More”
top-notch artistry and musical ingenuity on the part of the artist. With a rather minimal and simplistic approach to lyricism, instrumentation, and general harmony, D1wan still makes more than just a sensual musical statement but a forceful, penetrating, and truly honest one.
Lyrically, “Less & More” is written in Nigerian Pidgin English and it features top-class and modern production nuances and techniques. Although being truly Afrobeat, the slowed-down tempo hints at musical influences from other traditional genres like the American R&B, Blues, and soul.
With scintillating, sparse, and smooth keys, exciting and edgy live guitars, hybridized but groovy drum beats, the single “Less & More” is a paradigm of what the modern Afrobeat genre has come to be. “Less & More” is embedded with musical characters that make it suitable for diverse moods, scenarios, and people. It can pass for easy club listening as well as chilling and relaxing. You can listen to “Less & More” and other musical projects from D1wav across all streaming platforms.
