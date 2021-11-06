D1wav Releases Brand New Afrobeats Single “Less & More”

top-notch artistry and musical ingenuity on the part of the artist. With a rather minimal and simplistic approach to lyricism, instrumentation, and general harmony, D1wan still makes more than just a sensual musical statement but a forceful, penetrating, and truly honest one.

Lyrically, “Less & More” is written in Nigerian Pidgin English and it features top-class and modern production nuances and techniques. Although being truly Afrobeat, the slowed-down tempo hints at musical influences from other traditional genres like the American R&B, Blues, and soul.