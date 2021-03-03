Such has been the blessings of his fresh impeccable delivery of verses and the intensity of his lines that the streets simply took note.

He recently released his debut extended play - " Cyllabus".

“Cyllabus” EP holds a distinct sound so unique and refreshing it brings breath of fresh air on the highly-competitive circuit.

Cyllabus releases debut project titled 'Cyllabus' EP

Cyllabus’s musical appeal speaks volumes of the calibre of his craft and if this project is anything to go by, the world can definitely expect more chart topping singles from him.

https://cyllabus.fanlink.to/eSpg

Follow Cyllabus on all social media platforms via;

Twitter: @IamCyllabus

Instagram: @official_cyllabus

*This is a featured post.