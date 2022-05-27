Kizz Daniel crowns toddler as winner of #BugaChallenge

The song's popularity invariably led to a social media challenge that had people dancing to the song.

In a rather interesting turn of events, Kizz Daniel took his Instagram page on Thursday 26th, May 2022 to declare a toddler whose entry for the challenge went viral.

The reposted video was captioned "Based off on Engagement, here is the winner of our 1 million naira #bugachallenge for this round‼️ She is so adorable I want to steal her."

The declaration attracted cheers from fans and those who followed the award as they found the gesture to be nice and different from usual outcomes.