Curtis J releases new video, 'Sweeter Love'

Motolani Alake

As his third release of the year, ‘Sweeter Love’ delivers all the feels right in time for wedding season, and follows on from Curtis’ previous releases ‘The Man’, and the Tomie Boy-assisted sleeper hit ‘Check Your Balance’.

Curtis J - Sweeter Love. (UMG)

Led in with a Native Magazine video premiere last night, alongside a flood of online support which included CULTED & GRM Daily, rising Nigerian Afrobeat newcomer Curtis J returns with his highly anticipated single and visuals to 'Sweeter Love'. As his third release of the year, 'Sweeter Love' delivers all the feels right in time for wedding season, and follows on from Curtis' previous releases 'The Man', and the Tomie Boy-assisted sleeper hit 'Check Your Balance'.

Curtis J - Sweeter Love. (UMG)

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track and visuals, Curtis stated: “I was sleeping when the producer (OluwaJBeats) was making the track – I had a dream about getting married and when I woke up, I said I had to make a song around it, and the track just made sense. The reason for going with the new sound? Well, who doesn’t like love?”

With this new track, which takes a much-appreciated pivot into the softer side of the Afrobeats genre, Curtis is showing us he’s an artist full of versatility, prowess, and unwavering talent as he graces us with his silky vocals that glide over the OluwaJBeats (Owner’, ‘The Remix) produced track with ease.

You can watch the video below;

Curtis J - Sweeter Love ft. OluwaJBeats

Motolani Alake

