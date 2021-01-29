On January 28, 2021, a video of Nigerian rapper, Zlatan denying that he knows his former collaborator, DJ Cuppy went viral on Twitter.

That came after Cuppy revealed that Zlatan had blocked her on all social media platforms following their collaboration on Italian Ice Cream-inspired single, 'Gelato.'

Then on January 21, 2020, Isreal DMW, a self-acclaimed friend of Zlatan's took to his Twitter and wrote that, "Kudos to someone like Zlatan, who took a bold step, by flushing out a full fake friend like Cuppy, who was just using his head, all in his name of 'my papa na Otedola.'

"Zlatan did a hit collabo with her, ordinary one kobo, e no see. She also took Zlatan to Abuja, for her fundraising, where she made billions of Naira, and didn't even remember Z for one Kobo till tomorrow. No accommodation, no feeding. Zlatan had to even spend his own money at Transcorp Hilton, to [cater] for everyone including me. This na 2021 abeg."

A video of Davido and Zlatan talking on Instagram live has also been linked to the ongoing drama. During the conversation, Zlatan revealed that was at a party where people were sharing a lot of money amongst themselves and he didn't even get a dime.

As the conversation has gone on, Pulse Nigeria has reached out to Cuppy's team for comments and that, "We have nothing to comment on this situation unfortunately. Cuppy foundation does have an upcoming conference in February which will be announced shortly. We also released our annual report last week."

You can find the annual report of The Cuppy Foundation HERE.