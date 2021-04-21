RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Crystal G releases official single titled 'Emergency' [Video]

On April 2nd, 2021, rising star Crystal G released the audio and visuals of his official single titled “Emergency,” a fine blend of the afro-fusion vibe with infectious melodies.

The record appreciates the woman's body in connection with the emotions it gives to the singer. The artiste also emphasized the sensational feelings the woman’s body gives to him and how he can't get enough of these feelings.

Emergency is an infectious composition that brings a very chilled vibe to listeners and good music lovers everywhere. The song was produced by Yungpro, mixed and mastered by Beanie Macaulay.

Crystal G, christened Oluwatobiloba Christopher Gbenro is a Lagos-based independent music artist and songwriter. His style of music is a fusion of afro-pop, pop, afro beats, and R&B.

The purpose and inspiration behind his art is the love and undying passion he has for music, even when he was growing up as a kid. He derives inspiration from personal experiences, emotions, and everything happening around the universe.

He started music professionally in 2018.

Listen here:

https://fanlink.to/EmergencyCrystalG

Connect with Crystal G:

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crystalrealg/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/crystalrealg

►Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/crystalrealg

►YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrAUIfa8m9nzQrB-5wqEiiw

►Business/Bookings: drealgmusic.com@gmail.com

