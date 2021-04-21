Crystal G releases official single titled 'Emergency' [Video]
On April 2nd, 2021, rising star Crystal G released the audio and visuals of his official single titled “Emergency,” a fine blend of the afro-fusion vibe with infectious melodies.
Emergency is an infectious composition that brings a very chilled vibe to listeners and good music lovers everywhere. The song was produced by Yungpro, mixed and mastered by Beanie Macaulay.
Crystal G, christened Oluwatobiloba Christopher Gbenro is a Lagos-based independent music artist and songwriter. His style of music is a fusion of afro-pop, pop, afro beats, and R&B.
The purpose and inspiration behind his art is the love and undying passion he has for music, even when he was growing up as a kid. He derives inspiration from personal experiences, emotions, and everything happening around the universe.
He started music professionally in 2018.
