Crystal Empire Music and Records Worldwide welcomes new artist

Crystal Empire Music Label welcomes new artiste, Opiz, to its fold

The label also signed a contract with a very young and dynamic music producer, Damilola a.k.a Stubborn.

Crystal Empire Music and Records Worldwide (CEMR) which was officially unveiled on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 have unveiled its first artiste, an Afro-pop singer, Osayamen Precious Ikponmwonsa Toye who goes by the stage name Opiz.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony which was held recently at the record label's office, the CEO, Crystal Empire Music and Records Worldwide, Mr. Godwill Osazee said "Like I rightly pointed out during the unveiling of the label that, not too much has been done to help the young, talented and upcoming music acts, now we have decided to sign this young talented, determined and hardworking upcoming artiste, Opiz".

"Crystal Empire Music will do all it can to make sure Opiz excels in his chosen career, produce and promote his songs as well as improving the music industry" he added.

Opiz describes his genre of music as Afro-pop, "It's a great privilege for me to be signed on this label and I would like to use this opportunity to thank the management for believing in me"

"Music has always been my thing, I don’t see myself doing anything else asides music and I am currently working on my singles at Crystal Empire Music which will be dropping very soon" he added.

The label also signed a contract with a very young and dynamic music producer, Damilola a.k.a Stubborn as they are all set to start dishing out good music across all ages.

 

For more info contact;

Crystal Empire Music:  +234 81 839 19632

Email: Officialcrystalempiremusic@gmail.com

 

