D'Banj's Cream Platform rewards more winners at recent draw

CREAM Platform and Heritage Bank continue fulfil their promises of impacting the lives of subscribers as more winners emerged from the May 2021 Edition of the CREAM YNSPYRE Draw, a legacy that has become synonymous with the CREAM Platform and Heritage Bank partnership for subscribers who dial *463# on MTN or *745*463# from all networks.

Held on Friday - 28th of May 2021 In Victoria Island, Lagos, the event had in attendance, Chairman of CREAM Platform and DKM Media, Mr. Oladapo Oyebanjo (a.k.a D'banj), Mr. Oje Anetor (CREAM Platform Director), Mr. Ifeanyi Monfunanya (Heritage Bank), Mrs. Gloria Ireka (National Lottery Regulatory Commission), Mr. Seyi Akinrinmade (General Manager, CREAM Platform) and gentlemen and women of the press.

Having rewarded winners of the previous month (April) millions of Naira, the May 2021 edition witnessed subscribers from different parts of Nigeria, smiling home with thousands of Naira during the lottery session as D'banj took time to congratulate some of them while a Merit winner also emerged from the CREAM Monthly Top 10, getting mentorship and cash prize worth millions of naira.

The event also served as an opportunity to premiere a couple of songs from CREAM Platform discovery, the very talented 16-years old singer - BERRI, who performed to the pleasure of those in attendance.

"CREAM Platform and Heritage Bank will not relent in rewarding subscribers and creatives every month and the May 2021 edition further signifies greater things to come for the creative industry through the CREAM YNSPYRE initiative. Congrats to the winners and see you all in June", said D'banj.

He further advised the general public to grab their chances by dialing *463# from MTN or *745*463# from all networks.

