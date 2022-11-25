Artist: Crayon
Crayon taps Camidoh, Costa Titch, and Focalistic for 'Laba Laba' remix
Fast-rising sensation Crayon has assembled a star studded line up of Camidoh, Costa Titch, and Focalistic for the remix of his hit single 'Laba Laba'.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Laba Laba remix
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 25th, 2022
Producer: SARZ
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 38 seconds
Features: 3 - Camidoh, Costa Titch, Focalistic
Label: Mavin Records/Blowtime Entertainment
Details/Takeaway: Crayon brings South Africa and West Africa together as he employs the assistance of sensational singer Camdioh and Amapiano star Costa Titch and Foclistic for the remix of his biggest single yet.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng