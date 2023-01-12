Crayon set to release his debut album in 2023

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, 11th January 2023, Crayon posted that 2023 is his debut album release year. The tweet excited fans who have warmed up to the singer after enjoying the best spell of his career in 2022.

After getting signed to Don Jazzy's Mavin Records, Crayon released his debut EP 'Crayon' which offered glimpses of his talent. However, despite his obvious talent, Crayon wasn't able to crack the mainstream until 2022 when he released the hit single 'Laba Laba' and delivered an unforgettable chorus on Mavin's 'Overdose'.