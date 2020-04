Date: April 17, 2020

Song Title: Mo Bad

Artist: Crayon

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: Baby Fresh

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Blowtime/MAVIN

Details/Takeaway: This is Crayon's third single in a firecracker 2020 so far. This one is about sexual prowess.

You can listen to the song below;