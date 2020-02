Date: February 7, 2020

Song Title: Kpano

Artist: Crayon

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: Ozedikus

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Blowtime/MAVIN

Details/Takeaway: This is Crayon's first single since his EP, 'Cray Cray' was released in 2019. The beats start on half-bred afrobeat instrumentation before breaking into rhythms of contemporary pop. Lyrically, the song is questionable, but it's a pop song and it doesn't matter - people won't care.

You can watch the video below;