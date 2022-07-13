'Ijo (Laba Laba)' is a tantalizing dance riddim accompanied by a dance move that involves some hand coordination. The colorful video was shot in a high school setting with Crayon being the leading cast who infects the entire school with his captivating tune dance moves to the dismay of the Principal.
Crayon releases exciting visuals for 'Ijo (Laba Laba)'
Sensational Mavin's Act Crayon has released the visuals for his latest single 'Ijo (Laba Laba)'. The was released on Tuesday 12th, July, 2022 and it was shot my super cinematographer TG Omori.
Recommended articles
The video has guest appearances from Mavin's boss Don Jazzy, Blaqbonez, and Skibii.
WATCH 'IJO (LABA LABA)' BELOW
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng