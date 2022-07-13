RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Crayon releases exciting visuals for 'Ijo (Laba Laba)'

Sensational Mavin's Act Crayon has released the visuals for his latest single 'Ijo (Laba Laba)'. The was released on Tuesday 12th, July, 2022 and it was shot my super cinematographer TG Omori.

Crayon - Ijo (Laba Laba) Song Art

'Ijo (Laba Laba)' is a tantalizing dance riddim accompanied by a dance move that involves some hand coordination. The colorful video was shot in a high school setting with Crayon being the leading cast who infects the entire school with his captivating tune dance moves to the dismay of the Principal.

The video has guest appearances from Mavin's boss Don Jazzy, Blaqbonez, and Skibii.

WATCH 'IJO (LABA LABA)' BELOW

