It’s an afro fusion dancehall gig which also serves as an entertainment and networking hub to celebrate and experience Nigeria's burgeoning music.

The event incorporates live music with body art, food, DJ sets, merchandise and of amazing Performances.

The first edition in 2019 was a success with teeming numbers of fun seekers and music enthusiast in attendance. The second and third edition at Kohinoor which was very interactive & dynamic, witnessed also a packed arena thrilled by sounds from seasoned industry’s top artist and host Pasha as well as a stellar line-up of guest acts alike.

Pasa Pasa successfully draws large audiences from different social circle and demography, the quality of music is what endears fans to it, over time it has experienced massive growth in its second year of existence with over 2,000 attendees in 3 main events.

Come and experience live music, food & drinks, body art comedy at the 4th edition of Pasa Pasa

Past Performers

Artistes who have graced the editions over time are Kel, Ketchup, Eva, Dr Sid, Vector, DnA, Crayon and several others, while its guest Djs have been Burssbrain, John Banji, Bigfoot, DJ Kross.

The Event

The 4th edition of Pasa Pasa which will ignite the year’s festivities will hold on the 3rd of December at the THE MOON, this location offers more serenity and space allowing placements for a pop-up or experiential store, red carpet sets and special effects photo booth, bespoke performance designs and a premium VVIP experience.

This year’s event would be a fully immersive concert experience with live music, food & drinks, Body art comedy and DJ sets. The concert taps into various fanbase of the performing artiste and music lovers from the vicinity which it’s held.

Date: December 3rd 2020

Venue: THE MOON Lekki, Ajah

Time: 7PM

HEADLINERS

Skiibii BurssBrain Clay

Rema Destalker DJ Consequence

Pasha Ajebo

Pasa Pasa promises to be an experience worth remembering of the year 2020.

