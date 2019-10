On October 24, 2019, Grammy Award winning British band, Coldplay released, 'Arabesque,' their first single in a while.

The song is alternative pop that is rich o Saxophone and horns. What may wouldn't have thought is that Nigerian legend, Femi Kuti and his band are credited on the song alongside Belgian rapper, Stromae.

Kuti and his band added some layers of saxophone to the song. Coldplay will release a video for another single, 'Orphans' later today.

You can play 'Arabeseque' below;