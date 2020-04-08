The Ep’s title and Anticipation Artwork was released on Instagram on April 7th 2020.

“International Local” serves as Cody Blayzz’s Debut EP.

The sensational Singer, Cody Blayzz has had an exceptional run for a few years now, from releasing two videos, two singles and a forthcoming debut EP, he shows no sign of slowing down.

Cody Blayzz unveils artwork for upcoming EP "International Local"

On this Project Cody has shown his musical prowess with a distinct melody, just as he claims he is all about trying new sounds.

Management: Godmcee Ventures

This is a featured post.