Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Coco Billz - "Put the Blame"

New Music Coco Billz - "Put the Blame"

"Put the Blame" is a brilliant Afro-Pop number which sees production credits going to ace South-South producer, Frankie Free.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Coco Empire Worldwide presents her front-man artiste, Coco Billz, in a new single titled "Put the Blame."

Having began his professional music career in the year2007 which also saw his first single released, the Afro-Pop sensation who hails from the South is set to keep up a stable sequence of musical releases following his 2016 "Oluwa Ni" single and his 2017 EP titled "The Beginning."

"Put the Blame" is a brilliant Afro-Pop number which sees production credits going to ace South-South producer, Frankie Free, with mixing and mastering credits sledding towards none other than Swaps; the number shows Coco Billz's singing prowess and ability to hold the dance floor with such a subtle tune.

Currently based in Cape Town, South Africa, Coco Empire Worldwide is said to be working on the official visuals to "Put the Blame," as well as having the pair of Coco Billz and Frankie Free working together on a project which would see a series of songs being released in the months to come; listen up and share your thoughts. | ENJOY!!!

CONNECT WITH "Coco Billz"

Instagram: coco.billz

FOR BOOKINGS & EVENTS

Please direct all media and press inquiries to alexbillions12@gmail.com

Listen to "Put the Blame" on Souncloud

Download "Put the Blame" here

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 New Video Timaya - 'Bam Bam' ft Olamidebullet
2 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet
3 Peter Okoye Singer wins first music award as a solo artistbullet

Related Articles

New Video Nasty C - King ft A$AP Ferg
Pulse Opinion What happens when musicians choose to go political?
Davido, Mr Eazi Pop stars to perform with Pusha T, Chance The Rapper and Ella Mai at BBC 1xtra Live
2face Idibia Watch the making of 2baba's 'Amaka' ft Peruzzi by producer, Speroachbeatz
Femi Kuti ''The day I die, I want to die with a smile'', Afrobeat legend says at ''One People, One World'' listening party
New Video Dice Ailes - Diceyyy
New Video Orezi - 'Weke'
EP Review Wale proves that with music, there is such a thing as ''Free Lunch''
New Video Dr Dolor - Rambo ft Teni
New Video DJ Neptune - 'Do Like I Do' ft Skales & Harmonize

Music

New Music Deekay - 'Hangover' ft Davido and Peruzzi
New Video DJ Neptune - 'Do Like I Do' ft Skales & Harmonize
Pulse Opinion The industry is flawed, but Teni's brilliance continues to shine through
New Video Dr Dolor - Rambo ft Teni
X
Advertisement