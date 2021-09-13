Coca-Cola ignites Ginjaaah with exciting dance challenge

Released on August 17, Ginjaaah Your Flow has been streamed and shared more than 500,000 times across streaming platforms.

Pulse Nigeria

This week, Coca-Cola announced the dance challenge as an invitation to young Nigerians to spread the Ginjaaah with a fun dance routine choreographed by Mayorkun and dancer, Izzy Odigie.

The dance challenge is quickly gaining steam on Instagram and Triller with hundreds of entries uploaded.

Speaking about the campaign, Mayorkun said, "As a musician, Ginjaaah Your Flow exemplifies my creative process.

"Sometimes while writing and recording music, you need a spark of inspiration to Ginjaaah Your Flow and I'm beyond excited to work with Coca-Cola to ignite that Ginjaaah."

Six Coke lovers stand to win cash prizes of N500k, N300k, and N150k on Instagram and Triller.

To qualify, participants will recreate the 'Ginjaaah Your Flow' dance routine to the Coca-Cola track, with a bottle of Coca-Cola in view.

In their caption, participants will tag @cocacola_NG and share how Coke gives them Ginjaaah.

You can view the dance routine below:

To learn more about the Ginjaaah Your Flow dance challenge, follow Coca-Cola Nigeria on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

You can also follow the hashtag – #GinjaaahYourFlow