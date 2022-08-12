Fast-rising Afrobeats act Coblaze drops new single 'Good Girl'

Commenting on the new song, Coblaze said:

“I feel really good about this record and I can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction when they press play. They would definitely feel the buzz from the first seconds it plays … That for me will be satisfying…Really satisfying.”

Coblaze whose name is Confidence Nnaoma Okorie is a talented singer, songwriter, producer, and instrumentalist from Abia State. Like several talented artists, his foray into music began in the church where he learned the drum and piano.

Coblaze decision to make music came after Wzkid's groundbreaking success in 2011 and since then he hasn't look back. Coblaze is currently signed under the PG Records imprint under which he hopes to showcase his sensational talent to the world.

Pulse Nigeria