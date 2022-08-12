RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fast-rising Afrobeats act Coblaze drops new single 'Good Girl'

Fresh Afrobeats talent Coblaze has released a summer anthem called 'Good Girl' which is set to thrill the ladies. The single produced by the multi-talented artist is his first offering off his forthcoming EP.

'Good Girl' is an Afropop single propelled by a mid-tempo progression that is set to be the soundtrack for good girls who desire to unleash the bad girl within them.

Commenting on the new song, Coblaze said:

“I feel really good about this record and I can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction when they press play. They would definitely feel the buzz from the first seconds it plays … That for me will be satisfying…Really satisfying.”

Coblaze whose name is Confidence Nnaoma Okorie is a talented singer, songwriter, producer, and instrumentalist from Abia State. Like several talented artists, his foray into music began in the church where he learned the drum and piano.

Coblaze decision to make music came after Wzkid's groundbreaking success in 2011 and since then he hasn't look back. Coblaze is currently signed under the PG Records imprint under which he hopes to showcase his sensational talent to the world.

STREAM 'GOOD GIRL' HERE

