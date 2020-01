Date: January 6, 2020

Song Title: We Plenti

Artist: Cobhams Asuquo featuring Simi

Genre: Sentimental Ballad

Producer: Cobhams Asuquo

Album: TBA

Video Director: Paul Gambit

Label: Cobhams Asuquo

Details/Takeaway: With a first collaboration between two of Nigeria's most talented acts, they inspire people on the eternal importance of hardwork and the perils of jealousy.

