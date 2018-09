news

Cobhmans has released the visuals to his latest single, 'Starlight.'

The multi-talented producer, singer and song-writer released the song a few days back and has now shared the colourful visuals to go along with it.

'Starlight' produced by Johnny Drille is a love anthem dedicated to his wife, and the video is a romantic celebration as Cobhams and his 'Starlight' walk down the sands of the beach.

The video is directed by Blessing Uzzi for Eccentric Films.